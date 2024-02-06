NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Special Mission: "Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" Edition Part 2

Cast a Vote for Naruto, Minato, or Jiraiya’s Rasengan! Voting Begins for Mini Event Part Two "Rasengan Showdown"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is holding an event until Sunday, March 3rd featuring a puzzle game and an original story at its popular NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. "Naruto Shippuden x Dramatic Puzzle Game Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #021 Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" will immerse visitors in a brand-new story featuring Jiraiya, the teacher of protagonist Naruto Uzumaki and his father Minato Namikaze. As part of this mission, part two of a mini event, "Rasengan Showdown" will be held from Saturday, February 2nd to Sunday, March 3rd.

During this event, all participants in the Special Mission will be asked to cast a vote for Naruto, Minato, or Jiraiya. Once the event ends and the votes have been counted, staff will blow up giant balloons featuring designs of each of the characters to create three Giant Rasengan. The final showdown will be available for viewing on the attraction's official YouTube channel. Any character whose balloon bursts will be disqualified. Careful cooperation between fans will be the key to victory. All those who cast a vote will also receive a Nijigen no Mori exclusive postcard featuring Naruto, Minato, or Jiraiya. Just one vote may decide the ultimate victor. Naruto fans must join forces to see their favorite character's Rasengan to first place.

■ Summary

Dates: Saturday, February 3rd - Sunday, March 3rd

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Eligible customers: Any customer who has purchased a Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #021 "Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" Edition ticket

Content: All participants in the Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #021 "Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" Edition will have the opportunity to cast 1 vote for either Naruto, Minato, or Jiraiya. Participants who vote will receive a free gift of an exclusive Nijigen no Mori original postcard. Once the event ends and the votes have been counted, staff will blow up giant balloons featuring designs of each of the characters to create three Giant Rasengan. The biggest one will be declared the winner. The final showdown will be available for viewing on the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato official YouTube channel.

Fee: Free of charge *An admission ticket and Special Mission ticket are required.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPpdHGUkh_0

ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot

Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"