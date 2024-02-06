NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Special Mission: "Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" Edition

Take on the Rasengan Training Challenge! Mini Event Part One "Rasengan Training Grounds" Running for a Limited Period

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is currently holding an event until Sunday, March 3rd featuring a puzzle game and an original story at its popular NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. "Naruto Shippuden x Dramatic Puzzle Game Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #021 Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" will immerse visitors in a brand-new story featuring Jiraiya, the teacher of protagonist Naruto Uzumaki and his father Minato Namikaze. As part of this mission, part one of a mini event, "Rasengan Training Grounds" will be held from Saturday, February 2nd to Sunday, March 3rd.

In this mini game, participants will take on the Rasengan training just as the characters do in the original comic. This training, which makes use of water balloons and rubber balls to teach the Rasengan ninja technique, proved a struggle for the protagonist Naruto. However, Shinobi-Zato's highest-ranking ninja(jounin) will be on hand throughout to offer top-secret tips. Participants can enjoy taking on the challenge with their friends and mastering the Rasengan technique, a symbol of the bond between Naruto, Minato, and Jiraiya.

■ Summary

Dates: Saturday, February 3rd - Sunday, March 3rd

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Eligible customers: Any customer who has purchased a NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato admission ticket.

*It is not necessary to purchase a Special Mission ticket to participate.

Content: In the Shinobi-Zato Special Mission #021 Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook - The Tale of Naruto the Hero" mini game, participants can experience the Rasengan training undertaken by Naruto Uzumaki in the original Naruto comic.

Fee: Free of charge *An admission ticket is required.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPpdHGUkh_0

ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot