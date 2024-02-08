Puzzles Await at Dragon Quest Island Children's Quest "A Challenge from Healdrick IV"

Original pencil board quest reward A quiz from Homilot IV awaits visitors

A Winter Adventure! "A Challenge from Healdrick IV" Runs Until Sunday, March 31st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is holding a special quest for children at its popular attraction, Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers. "A Challenge from Healdrick IV", which will run until Sunday, March 31st will be available to every child who enters the attraction with a children's ticket. Participants must find panels around the perimeter of the attraction which display quizzes from the character Healdrick IV. By correctly answering his questions, they will obtain keywords needed to complete the quest. Those who manage to decipher all of the keywords will receive a Dragon Quest Island original pencil board as a reward. Adventurers will soon forget the winter cold as they take on Healdrick IV's challenge, combing the expansive area for clues and unravelling the mysteries of Dragon Quest Island.

■ Event Summary

Dates: Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 - Sunday, March 31st, 2024

*Nijigen no Mori's winter holiday closures may fall during this period. Details provided on the official website.

Location: The perimeter of Onogard Castle Town at the Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers attraction.

Eligible customers: Customers who have entered the attraction with a children's ticket (children younger than elementary school age may also participate).

Fee: Free of charge

*An admission ticket must be purchased.

*Ticket prices are as follows: Children (5-11 years old or below elementary school age) from 1,400 yen / Adults (12 years and above) from 3,400 yen.

*Prices may vary depending on season.

Content: During the event period, all customers who enter the attraction with a children's ticket will receive a quest sheet for "A Challenge from Healdrick IV" (1 quest sheet per ticket), a special quest only for children. Participants must find panels located around the perimeter of the attraction and solve the puzzles written on them to reveal keywords.

The "Adventurer's Mark" given to visitors upon entry allows them to freely exit and enter the attraction area.

Once they have deciphered the keywords, participants can tell the Weapon Shop staff and receive an original pencil board as a reward.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX