"Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince" Release Celebration Campaign Part Three Runs Until Sunday, March 31st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is holding a variety of special campaigns at its Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers attraction to celebrate the launch of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. The game, which went on sale on Friday, December 1st, is the latest installment in the Dragon Quest Monsters series.

During Part Three of this campaign, which begins on Friday, January 26th, visitors can upload a photo or video of one of the 11 monsters hidden in the Castle Town Onokogard area, along with the specified hashtags, to receive an original limited edition postcard. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, the newest addition to the Dragon Quest Monsters series, has been generating a great deal of buzz since its release. The game can be found on sale at Luida's Bar, adjacent to the Dragon Quest Island attraction. Dragon Quest Island blends the real and virtual worlds to offer a unique and immersive game experience. The attraction offers a perfect place to seek adventure with fellow Dragon Quest fans.

■ Summary

Dates: Friday, January 26th - Sunday, March 31st, 2024

Location: Castle Town Onokogard area within Dragon Quest Island attraction

Fee: Free of charge *An admission ticket must be purchased

Content: Participants should upload a photo or video of one of the 11 monsters hidden within the designated area to social media using the hashtags #DQM3 and #DQ_Island. They can then show the social media post to the Weapon Shop staff to receive an original postcard exclusive to this campaign.

Notes: Currently running campaigns are detailed below.

Content: ① Fusion Stamp Rally

At a stamp booth within the attraction, visitors can choose two monster stamps from a selection of five. After pressing the stamps onto the provided paper and bringing it to the Weapon Shop staff, each visitor will receive a sticker of their fusion monster and the picture book-style "Psaro and Rose" booklet.

② Psaro and Roses's Message

This event challenges visitors to find a message left within the attraction by the protagonist and his companion from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. The message spot provides an ideal backdrop for a commemorative photo.

③ Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Special Merchandise Sale

During the campaign period only, the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince game and official merchandise will be available for purchase at shop and restaurant Luida's Bar.

④ Free Coaster with Food Purchases

Customers who purchase any food at shop and restaurant Luida's Bar will receive a free coaster featuring 1 random design out of a possible 15. 3 of the 15 designs are limited editions featuring monsters from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

⑤ Psaro and Rose's Welcome Card

Guests staying at the Dragon Quest-themed Slime Cocoon room at luxury glamping facility Grand Chariot 135°, within Nijigen no Mori, will receive a free welcome card from Psaro and Rose.

■ (For Reference) "Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince" Outline

Dragon Quest Monsters is a popular companion series to the mainline Dragon Quest series of games. Players raise and fuse various monsters which become companions on their adventure. The first installment in the series, Dragon Quest Monsters, was released in 1998, and will this year welcome its 25th anniversary. The newest game features Psaro, who first appeared in Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen, as its protagonist. The player follows Psaro and the companions he meets on his journey, an elven girl named Rose and a human boy, Toilen, as they venture forth into a world of magic and darkness. The game features more than 500 kinds of monsters as well as a significantly more advanced fusion system. New combinations make it possible to create powerful demons and never-before-seen monsters in addition to familiar favorites. Online connectivity also allows players to challenge other monster masters from around the world.

◆ Product Information ◆

■ Title: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

■ Platform: Nintendo Switch™

■ Genre: RPG

■ Number of players: 1

*Features online connectivity.

*Only 1 save file may be created.

*For multiple players, each player must have a separate copy of the game software.

■ Release date: Friday, December 1st, 2023

■ Price: Standard Edition [Physical/Digital] ......7,678 yen (including tax)

: Masters Edition [Physical/Digital]......11,198 yen (including tax)

■ CERO Age Classification: B

Official website:https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/games/en-us/dqmonsters/

