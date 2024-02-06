New TECHNOMET-CONTROL VESA-Mount Enclosures For Control Electronics And HMI

METCASE has launched elegant new TECHNOMET-CONTROL aluminum enclosures for electronic control systems, panel PCs and HMI electronics.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL is an economic solution for HMI/control equipment. It can be fitted to standard VESA control arms and brackets, and is perfect for applications where IP sealing is not required.”
— Sean Bailey
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANNIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The housings are specifically designed for mounting on standard VESA brackets/arms, walls, machines and round poles.

New TECHNOMET-CONTROL is ideal for indoor applications such as industrial machine control, factory processing, security systems, test and measurement, point-of-sale, IIoT and detection equipment. It is suitable specifically for Siemens TP displays (sizes KTP400 to TP1200) but can also house touchscreens and displays by other manufacturers, including Beckhoff and B&R.

Slim, attractive TECHNOMET-CONTROL features a modern cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the main case body. Snap-on trims hide all the assembly screws. The enclosures are easy and cost-effective to customize in any size, with plenty of space for connectors.

The front panel is recessed in the bezel to protect displays and membrane keypads. At the rear VESA MIS-D 100 mounting points are provided for fitting an off-the-shelf VESA control arm or wall bracket. The base panel on the underside is removable with space for cable entry.

Inside, the assembly extrusions have M3 holes and guide rails to hold internal plates, and the rear panel has M3 PCB pillars. All the case panels are fitted with M4 threaded pillars for earth connections. Some studs can also be used with retaining straps to secure the front and rear panels during maintenance.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL is available as standard in four sizes from 9.05” x 7.08” to 16.53” x 11.81”, with a slim profile that is just 3.74” deep. The standard color is traffic gray A (RAL 7042) or traffic gray A/traffic white (RAL 7042/9016). Custom colors are also available on request.

Accessories include front panels, internal mounting plates, wall mounting kits and a pole mounting bracket (for poles ⌀1.96” or larger).

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET-CONTROL fully customized. Services include bespoke sizes, CNC machining, custom front panels, fixings and inserts, photo-quality digital printing, and painting/finishing.

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

