OKW's Tough IP 65 HAND-TERMINAL Enclosures Now In Two Versions
HAND-TERMINAL enclosures are tough, IP 65 rated, and now available in two versions and two colors as standard.
HAND-TERMINAL features a balanced ergonomic grip area for comfort during prolonged use of the equipment
OKW’s HAND-TERMINAL industrial electronic enclosures are now available in two versions, offering the choice of a closed or open top.
HAND-TERMINAL sealed plastic enclosures (IP 65 optional) are designed specifically for heavy-duty handheld devices. Applications include machine control, mobile terminals, measurement, programmers and data collection.
Ergonomic HAND-TERMINAL offers plenty of space for operating elements, displays, pushbuttons and large switches. Optimum weight distribution and a contoured hand grip on the underside make the enclosures comfortable to hold.
They feature a large recessed area for controls and displays. Version I has a solid plastic top; Version II has an open top for a front panel. Both versions can be specified for either cable-connected or battery-powered (4 x AA, 1 or 2 x 9 V) electronics. The front has a large recessed area for mounting connectors. Inside there are PCB fastening pillars.
HAND-TERMINAL (8.66″ x 4.72″ x 2.56″) is molded from tough PC+ABS (UL 94 V-0) in off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005) as standard.
Accessories include battery compartments, battery clips, a plug-in contact (9 V), a battery spacer, an aluminium front panel, sealing kits and self-tapping screws.
OKW can supply HAND-TERMINAL fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.
