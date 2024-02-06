Submit Release
North Coast Co-op Accepting Grant Applications

North Coast Co-op invites tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations, public schools, government agencies, federally recognized tribal governments and fiscally sponsored organizations located in Humboldt County to apply to its Cooperative Community Fund grant program.

This year there is $25,000 available for grants ranging from $500-$3,000. Funds will be granted to projects that address at least one of the following:

Community Supportive Services – Projects that focus on supportive services for diverse communities within Humboldt County, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, persons with disabilities, and low-income communities.

Local Food Systems – Projects supporting local food systems and increasing the availability of locally grown food within Humboldt County.

Educational Programs Focused on Food – Projects providing educational services around food, including food systems, health, and nutrition.

Sustainability Implementation and Education – Projects that promote or implement sustainable systems and practices, including waste reduction, renewable energy, and alternative transportation.

Cooperatives – Projects supporting co-op organizations, co-op development, co-op education, etc.

Applications for Cooperative Community Fund grants are being accepted through March 22, 2024.

Applications are available online. For more information and to download the application, go to www.northcoast.coop/CCFGrants.

