Global Tea Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Tea Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $70.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tea Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tea market size is predicted to reach $70.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the tea market is due to the growing demand for herbal tea. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tea market share. Major players in the tea market include Nestlé S.A., Unilever PLC, Associated British Foods PLC, ITO EN Ltd., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Tea Market Segments

•By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit Or Herbal Tea, Other Types

•By Packaging: Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paper Boards, Aluminum Tins, Tea Bags

•By Distribution Channel: Super Markets Or Hyper Markets, Special Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

•By Application: Residential, Commercial

•By Geography: The global tea market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tea is a beverage made from the cured leaves of the camellia sinensis (tea) plant combined with hot water. Teas can strengthen the immune system, decrease inflammation, and possibly protect individuals from cancer and heart disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tea Market Characteristics

3. Tea Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tea Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tea Market Size And Growth

……

27. Tea Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Tea Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

