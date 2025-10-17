Comprehensive Report on the Tick Repellent Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Tick Repellent Market Through 2025?

The market size for tick repellents has experienced robust growth lately. It's projected to expand from $0.88 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The significant growth seen in the historic period can be traced back to factors such as shifts in the climate that result in longer tick seasons, stringent rules encouraging the use of tick repellents, an increase in veterinary advice, the rise in the movement and travel of pets, and the global expansion of pet product markets.

In the upcoming years, the tick repellent market is projected to experience robust growth, scaling to $1.17 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the forecast period is anticipated due to factors like the increasing pet population worldwide, a growing inclination towards natural and organic tick repellents among consumers, the trend of pet humanization, a rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, and more availability of pet health insurance. Furthermore, the forecast period is expected to witness trends such as technological advancements in veterinary medicine, enhanced formulations and efficacy of tick repellents, alignment of corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives with pet health programs, continuous progress in formulation technology, and investments in research and development.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Tick Repellent Market?

An increase in pet ownership is anticipated to boost the tick repellent market growth. Due to the greater need for emotional companionship and a growing acknowledgment of the beneficial effects pets have on mental health, pet ownership is on the rise. Tick repellents, which shield animals from tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and Ehrlichiosis by deterring ticks from latching onto pets, have become more popular. For example, the American Pet Products Association reported in October 2023 that 86.9 million US households, or 66% of households in 2022, owned a pet. Furthermore, Animal Medicines Australia, an association that represents animal health, announced in November 2022 that 69% of Australian households owned a pet in 2022. Consequently, the increased rate of pet ownership is propelling the tick repellent market's expansion.

Which Players Dominate The Tick Repellent Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Tick Repellent include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Boehringer International GmbH

• S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Perrigo Company plc.

• Elanco Animal Health

• FMC Global Specialty Solutions

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Tick Repellent Market?

Big names in the tick repellent industry are pushing boundaries by creating cutting-edge products like plant-based tick repellents in order to gain a competitive advantage. These plant-derived substances are used to prevent ticks from latching on to humans or animals, protecting against tick-related diseases without relying on artificial chemicals. For example, VCM Products, LLC, a US-based enterprise that specializes in pest control products, introduced EcoBuggy in April 2022. This product, which is entirely derived from plants, shields against mosquitoes for up to six hours and ticks for up to eight hours, outpacing several other natural deterrents available on the market. EcoBuggy utilizes hydrogel-time-release (HTR) technology that allows the gradual emission of its active components, guaranteeing long-lasting effectiveness. This ground-breaking formula, devoid of diethyltoluamide (DEET) and picaridin, is child-friendly, pet safe, suitable for use around fabric materials and is eco-friendly.

Global Tick Repellent Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The tick repellent market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pills And Chewables, Topical Treatments, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Modern Trade, Veterinary Clinics, Convenience Stores, Online Sales

3) By Application: Dogs, Cats, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pills And Chewables: Oral Tablets, Oral Chewables

2) By Topical Treatments: Spot-On Treatments, Sprays, Powders

3) By Other Types: Collars, Shampoos, Wearable Devices

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Tick Repellent Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the tick-repellent market. The forecast anticipates growth trends for various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa as detailed in the market report.

