Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Demarches Made by China to Singapore in Response to Singapore's Congratulatory Message to Taiwan, 5 February 2024

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether the demarches made by China to Singapore in response to Singapore’s congratulatory message to Taiwan’s new President will affect (i) Singapore’s relationship with China and (ii) Singapore’s “One China” policy.

 

 

Singapore was approached by the Chinese, and we reiterated our longstanding approach and “One China” policy. Our strong and deep relations with China have not been affected, and our engagements with China have proceeded apace. 

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 FEBRUARY 2024

