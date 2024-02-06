Chewmate™ Launches the Patented TreatBrush™ Toothbrush Toy for Dogs In Conjunction with National Pet Dental Health Month
We understand that most dogs hate to have their teeth brushed and the challenges and costs pet owners face when it comes to maintaining their dog's oral health. That's why we created TreatBrush.”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chewmate™ launches the TreatBrush™ and disrupts the pet oral care industry with the first and only natural rubber self-brushing floss and toothbrush toy for dogs. Developed after four years of R&D by a team of dental experts, vets, and pet enthusiasts, the Chewmate TreatBrush is set to completely transform the way pet owners care for their furry friends' oral hygiene by making it easy and fun for both pets and their parents. The product launch timing is perfect, as the AVMA gets ready to sponsor Pet Dental Health Month in February.
— Chewmate co-founder, Dr. Allan Coopersmith & hygienist wife Nathalie Fiset
80% of dogs over the age of three have some form of gum disease, according to the American Veterinary Dental Society. Dental disease is one of the most prevalent diseases causing needless pain, misery and expense because dental disease is almost completely preventable with good oral hygiene.
"We understand that most dogs hate to have their teeth brushed and the challenges and costs pet owners face when it comes to maintaining their dog's oral health," said world-renowned dentist and Chewmate co-founder, Dr. Allan Coopersmith and hygienist wife Nathalie Fiset. "That's why we created TreatBrush, a one-of-a-kind toothbrush toy that allows dogs to brush and floss their own teeth while playing. Our goal is to make dental care easy, effective, and fun for pets."
The Chewmate TreatBrush features a unique and patented design that combines a toothbrush, floss, treat, and a toy, making it irresistible to dogs. The natural rubber bristles and specially designed tooth shaped "Floss Slots" ensure a thorough cleaning, reaching every nook and cranny of a dog's teeth and gums, all the way to the gum line. Simply insert a dog's favorite treat (or a Chewmate custom designed treat) into the TreatBrush and watch as they chew and play the tartar and plaque away, leading to a healthier heart and smile.
The Chewmate TreatBrush is available in both a bone and football shape in multiple sizes starting at $17.95 (MSRP). A full line of flossing plush and custom treats are also available. The TreatBrush can be purchased at www.getchewmate.com, Amazon, or progressive thinking pet stores.
Chewmate will be exhibiting at Global Pet Expo, Booth #1204. For more information, please visit www.getchewmate.com.
Need Press Release exposure to launch new products/brands, to re-launch and reenergize existing products, or for promoting patented innovations available for licensing or acquisition opportunities, request our Press Release brochure - https://marketblast.com/?pressRelease=1/
About Chewmate
Chewmate™ is a leading innovator in pet oral care products, dedicated to providing practical and effective solutions for pets and their owners. With a focus on ease, convenience, quality, and the well-being of pets, Chewmate™ aims to enhance the bond between pets and their owners through innovative and high-quality science backed products that solve complex health problems with easy affordable products and solutions. Healthy Mouth, Healthy Heart, Healthy Planet. Learn more by visiting www.getchewmate.com.
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
MarketBlast
+1 412-810-6800
info@marketblast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram