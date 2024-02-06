North Dakota Delegation Requests USPS to Expand Postal Audit, Address Mail Processing Issues Across the State

BISMARCK – In light of the ongoing postal challenges across North Dakota, U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and John Hoeven (R-ND) and U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) called for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Inspector General to expand an ongoing postal audit of the North Dakota-Minnesota district to include communities statewide and to inspect proposed changes to mail processing for the Bismarck and Grand Forks regions.

“We write following your office’s recent announcement that it is expanding the ongoing audit and evaluation of United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery operations across the Minnesota-North Dakota district to include the Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot Post Offices in North Dakota. We appreciate your decision to include these facilities in the scope of the audit as a result of the concerns we raised on behalf of our constituents,” the delegation wrote. “Due to the wide range of issues facing the postal service across our state, we request that you further expand the ongoing district-wide audit to include additional postal facilities in North Dakota, as well as a full examination of the potential mail delivery impacts resulting from implementation of the USPS’ Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) proposals for Grand Forks and Bismarck.”

The delegation cited concerns from constituents including mail and newspaper delays, broken and unavailable cluster box units as well as ongoing concerns and questions regarding USPS’ proposal to relocate some mail processing in surrounding areas.

“USPS delivery standards must not only be maintained but improved, particularly in rural areas. From receiving the local newspaper, refilling prescriptions, and paying bills, our constituents rely on the essential services provided by the USPS,” the delegation continued. “We appreciate the hard work of USPS employees, and while we understand that the postal service has had difficulty filling open mail carrier positions, solutions to address and overcome these challenges must be found,” the delegation continued.”

