Mark Lewin Joins OneTrust Home Loans as Senior Vice President of Retail Production

OneTrust Home Loans is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Lewin as Senior Vice President of Retail Production.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans, a leading Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Lewin as Senior Vice President of Retail Production. With a distinguished career spanning 31 years in the mortgage industry, Mark brings a wealth of experience and strategic leadership to his role at OneTrust Home Loans.

Most recently, Mark was Regional Vice President at Caliber Home Loans, where he played a crucial role in the company's success. In this role, he demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry, and contributed to team management efforts and overseeing mortgage operations.

Mark also brings extensive experience from his tenure as Assistant Vice President at MetLife Home Loans, where he honed his leadership skills and contributed significantly to the company's mortgage operations. His dedication to customer needs and providing sound guidance on mortgage options aligns perfectly with OneTrust Home Loans' commitment to transparent and open communication in the loan process.

"I am excited to join OneTrust Home Loans, a company that prioritizes client needs and fosters open communication in the loan process," said Mark Lewin. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

In addition to this exciting announcement, OneTrust Home Loans is hosting the RELENTLESS event in San Juan, Puerto Rico next month, which gives loan officers an unprecedented opportunity to network, learn, and grow as mortgage professionals. This event demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to providing real value to loan officers throughout the mortgage industry.

If you are interested in learning more about the career opportunities available, contact Mark directly at (463) 271-2270.

About OneTrust Home Loans
OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

