Rellevate Inc. Selected to Facilitate Virtual Payments for the Arizona Lottery’s Players Club and Lucky Lounge
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected through a competitive solicitation by the State of Arizona, to partner with the Arizona Lottery to provide a virtual reward card for its Players Club and Lucky Lounge programs.
“The Arizona Lottery is thrilled to begin implementation of Rellevate’s technology to distribute Players Club and Lucky Lounge prizing in a way that delivers the best customer experience,” said Chris Rogers, Arizona Lottery Deputy Director: Marketing and Products.
“We are excited to bring our state-of-the-art digital payment technology to the great state of Arizona,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Rellevate is committed to working diligently with the Arizona Lottery, giving Players Club and Lucky Lounge winners access to their money anytime, anywhere, while creating the best possible player experience.”
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
About Arizona Lottery
Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $5.5 billion in net funding to support programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services. The mission of the Lottery is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery.com
Michele Sullender
“The Arizona Lottery is thrilled to begin implementation of Rellevate’s technology to distribute Players Club and Lucky Lounge prizing in a way that delivers the best customer experience,” said Chris Rogers, Arizona Lottery Deputy Director: Marketing and Products.
“We are excited to bring our state-of-the-art digital payment technology to the great state of Arizona,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Rellevate is committed to working diligently with the Arizona Lottery, giving Players Club and Lucky Lounge winners access to their money anytime, anywhere, while creating the best possible player experience.”
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com
About Arizona Lottery
Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $5.5 billion in net funding to support programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services. The mission of the Lottery is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery.com
Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
msullender@rellevate.com