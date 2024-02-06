Arts Garage in Delray Beach Announces Improv Comedy Troupe ‘Intelligent Fools’ on February 18
Interactive Performance Pays Homage to Historically Black Colleges and Universities with Mix of Improv, Comedy Sketches, Step, Dance, Games, and Music
We’re thrilled to welcome the Intelligent Fools to our stage! The show, which helps us honor Black History Month, is going to be a blast for both the performers and the audience!”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts Garage, a Visual & Performing Arts Venue that connects the local community to the world through the arts, located in Delray Beach, has announced a new show featuring the ‘Intelligent Fools’ improv comedy troupe taking place on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. Celebrating Black History Month (February), the show is dedicated to the Black student experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), featuring a groundbreaking performance in a party atmosphere that will include improv, comedic sketches, step, dance, interactive games and a live DJ. Arts Garage spotlights innovative, diverse and meaningful visual and performing arts that positively impact communities in Delray Beach and around South Florida. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the Intelligent Fools to our stage!” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “The show, which helps us honor Black History Month is going to be a blast for both the performers and the audience – some of which may even end up on stage!”
Ernest Mitchell, founder of Intelligent Fools, started performing improv 20 years ago with the troupe Cheese and Crackers at Palm Beach State College (PBCC). After spending time growing with groups MOD27, The JOVE and Earth, Wind, and Improv, he decided to form his own group two years ago. “We’re excited to perform this special show paying homage to HBCUs during Black History Month,” Mitchell said. “People will have the opportunity to experience something they probably have never seen before.”
Located in West Palm Beach, other members of the Intelligent Fools include Ben Dexter, Ryan Julias, Tiffany Piters, and DJ Marlon Reid. “The DJ is an integral part of the show,” added Mitchell. “It’s kind of like a big party. A lot of people come to the show to have fun before heading out for the night.”
The Intelligent Fools have performed local shows in West Palm Beach as well as in Orlando, New Orleans, Baltimore, and other cities. “I love making people laugh, bringing warmth to the to the stage and expressing ourselves,” said Julias. “The show just happens to have our culture as a part of it as well.”
Arts Garage continues to add new programming and events to its schedule. This year is packed with dynamic performances and timely themes – including homelessness, aging, and Black history. Arts Garage is renowned for offering thought-provoking, community-driven, and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge performers, playwrights and artists. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit https://artsgarage.org.
About Arts Garage
Arts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.
