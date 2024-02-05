House Bill 1564 Printer's Number 2568

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - An Act amending the act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), known as the Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors Act, further providing for definitions, for license required, for State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors, for powers and functions of board, for qualifications for license, for procedures for licensing, for reciprocity, for endorsement of out-of-State licenses and for reinstatement of license; providing for restrictions on use of title "Licensed Associate Marriage and Family Therapist" and for restrictions on the use of title "Licensed Associate Professional Counselor"; further providing for license renewal and records and fees and for unlawful practice; and providing for effect of associate licensure.