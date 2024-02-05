Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

Brian Laufer 2024 Channel Chief

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software Logo

QuoteWerks Logo

Brian's profound expertise and steadfast dedication to the MSP community have been invaluable throughout the company's evolution over the past two decades...”
— John Lewe
ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of the Award Winning Sales Quoting and Proposal Solution, QuoteWerks, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brian Laufer, Vice President, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Brian Laufer started his career as a VAR and Software developer before joining the QuoteWerks Team over 23 years ago. Since then, his dynamic roles within the organization have evolved, showcasing his versatility and adaptability. Laufer has seamlessly transitioned through key positions, including Technical Support and Sales, contributing to the organization's success and growth. Currently spearheading pivotal initiatives in Business and Software Development, Mr. Laufer stands at the forefront of innovation, leveraging his comprehensive skill set to address real-world challenges. Mr. Laufer’s unique combination of skills enables him to solve real-world problems when speaking with customers and prospects at events, taking them all the way through the development and implementation phases for the QuoteWerks Community.

John Lewe, President, Founder, and Lead Developer of Aspire Technologies, Inc., expressed QuoteWerks' visionary pursuit, stating, "QuoteWerks aspires to set the standard as the foremost and dependable quoting and sales proposal software for any organization. Brian's profound expertise and steadfast dedication to the MSP community have been invaluable throughout the company's evolution over the past two decades of our three-decade history. His unwavering commitment is underscored by consistent year-over-year recognition for outstanding success, highlighting his profound understanding of the channel's needs."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerks
Aspire Technologies, Inc. develops and markets QuoteWerks, the leading quoting and proposal software solution for businesses of all sizes (CPQ solution). QuoteWerks empowers users to create professional and persuasive quotes and proposals in minutes, streamlining the sales process and boosting conversion rates. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and seamless integrations with popular CRM and accounting applications, QuoteWerks is the trusted choice of thousands of businesses worldwide.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

MaryGrace Adamson
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
MaryGrace Adamson
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
Company/Organization
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
4901 Vineland Road Ste 250
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
+1 407-248-1481
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 29 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

More From This Author
Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief
Aspire Technologies, Inc. Releases QuoteWerks Version 24
2023 QuoteWerks MVP and Partner Award Winners
View All Stories From This Author