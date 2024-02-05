Secretary Naig Releases Statement on the Passing of Former Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey

Former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 5, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today following news of the passing of former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey:

“I am in shock at the news of Bill’s unexpected passing. Jaime and I send our deepest and sincerest condolences to Cindy and the entire Northey family.

Bill was a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a farmer. He loved Iowa and he loved Iowa agriculture. His curiosity, care for others, and love of learning made him a leader that everyone could admire. Bill brought a farmer’s work ethic to every aspect of his life, and he was tireless in promoting our state, its people and our agriculture.

As Secretary, he had a tremendously positive impact on our state and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, but his influence went well beyond our borders. Whether it was on issues like soil conservation, water quality, renewable energy, foreign animal disease preparedness or trade, Bill was respected nationally and internationally. Bill was smart and people looked toward his leadership on every issue he focused on.

Bill was a friend and mentor to so many people here in Iowa and across the country, including me. This is an incredible loss for our state, for agriculture, and for everybody who knew and loved Bill.”

Video

In 2022, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig awarded Bill Northey with an Iowa Ag Leader Award for his outstanding and distinguished service to Iowa agriculture. A video, which includes interviews by both Secretary Naig and Secretary Northey, can be viewed here. The video is available for full distribution.