Catalis Appoints Jeff Hess as Chief Operating Officer
Jeff's deep knowledge and operational focus aligns with Catalis' mission to modernize government operations.”ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading SaaS and payments provider for government, announced the appointment of Jeff Hess as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jeff has over 35 years of experience in the enterprise software industry and brings extensive expertise in operations, go-to-market strategy, and business transformation.
— Scott Roza, CEO
In his previous roles as Chief Customer Officer for multiple large enterprise software companies, Jeff was responsible for transforming and delivering the customer experience. His expertise includes defining and implementing new value-based sales and realization processes from strategic selling, customer success, professional services, and customer support. In previous roles at Mimecast, TIBCO, BMC, SAP, and other organizations, Jeff developed a successful track record of creating innovative and highly scalable approaches to delivering value realization to customers.
"We are excited to welcome Jeff Hess to Catalis as our COO,” said Scott Roza, CEO. “His wealth of experience and proven success in the enterprise software industry make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Jeff's strategic vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly contribute to Catalis'
continued success," said Scott.
“Jeff's deep knowledge and operational focus aligns with Catalis' mission to modernize government operations,” Scott added. “As COO, Jeff will play a pivotal role in optimizing Catalis' integrated suite and contribute to our accelerated growth strategy.”
Jeff holds an MBA in Finance from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.
About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.
Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn