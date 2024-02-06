Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,491 in the last 365 days.

Catalis Appoints Jeff Hess as Chief Operating Officer

Catalis Logo

Jeff's deep knowledge and operational focus aligns with Catalis' mission to modernize government operations.”
— Scott Roza, CEO
ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalis, a leading SaaS and payments provider for government, announced the appointment of Jeff Hess as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jeff has over 35 years of experience in the enterprise software industry and brings extensive expertise in operations, go-to-market strategy, and business transformation.

In his previous roles as Chief Customer Officer for multiple large enterprise software companies, Jeff was responsible for transforming and delivering the customer experience. His expertise includes defining and implementing new value-based sales and realization processes from strategic selling, customer success, professional services, and customer support. In previous roles at Mimecast, TIBCO, BMC, SAP, and other organizations, Jeff developed a successful track record of creating innovative and highly scalable approaches to delivering value realization to customers.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Hess to Catalis as our COO,” said Scott Roza, CEO. “His wealth of experience and proven success in the enterprise software industry make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Jeff's strategic vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly contribute to Catalis'
continued success," said Scott.

“Jeff's deep knowledge and operational focus aligns with Catalis' mission to modernize government operations,” Scott added. “As COO, Jeff will play a pivotal role in optimizing Catalis' integrated suite and contribute to our accelerated growth strategy.”

Jeff holds an MBA in Finance from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

About Catalis
Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government – municipal, county, state, and federal. With deep expertise, a proven track record, and innovative digital solutions, Catalis has empowered public servants across the US and Canada to modernize government and engage citizens. For more information, visit www.catalisgov.com.

Eric Johnson, EVP Government & Legal Affairs
Catalis
+1 612-309-7111
eric.johnson@catalisgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Catalis Appoints Jeff Hess as Chief Operating Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more