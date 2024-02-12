10ZiG Technology Drills Further into Federal Market w/ New Highly Secured TAA Compliant Mobile Thin & Zero Client Laptop

10ZiG, a leading hardware and software provider for DaaS, SaaS, VDI, and WebApps, drills even further into the Federal market with new highly secured TAA Compliant Laptop.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New TAA Compliant Mobile Zero (and Thin) Client Laptop Series fully completes the TAA Compliant line of endpoint hardware devices designed by 10ZiG. Soon to be revealing its newly enhanced features on tradeshow floors, 10ZiG’s highly secure 7500qTAA Mobile Thin & Zero Client Series strictly complies with the DOD & DOE Federal space and more, with no wireless, no bluetooth, and new TAA Compliance qualification, and is available now on www.10ZiG.com Built for VDI and DaaS on-the-move, the 10ZiG 7500qTAA Series is a mobile, TAA Compliant, Thin & Zero Client laptop endpoint with anti-glare display, full-size keyboard and numeric pad, USB-C DisplayPort (DP Alt Mode), high-definition audio with built-in mic and two speakers, and an HD video camera. The 7500qTAA is a key device strategy for today’s audio and video communications demands with remote or hybrid work setups in the Federal industry and others reliant on security, flexibility, and management.Ben Burris, Director of 10ZiG Federal Sales, “We’ve had an ongoing surge in Federal customers, existing and new, turning to 10ZiG for their DOD and DOE needs, and more, so the wired mobile device with no Wifi and no Bluetooth, and TAA compliance status only strengthens the appeal and need for our laptop endpoint.”The new Series is Supportive of VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, HP, Dizzion Frame, Parallels, Liquidware, Controlup, MS Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, 90Meter, etc., and is also Forcepoint Certified. Equipped with FREE centralized management via the 10ZiG Manager™ with unlimited user licenses and Secure Connector, covered by an Annual Warranty, Pre-and-Post Sales Support, Technical Hardware & Software Support all in one, and Firmware Upgrades – it’s all part of 10ZiG’s offering that earns our “one-stop desktop shop” status.7500qTAA Mobile Thin & Zero Client Laptop Series Feature Set:- Intel Alder Lake N100 6W Quad Core – Turbo Speed to 3.4GHz- Display 15.6" IPS FHD (1920x1080), 16.9 Panel- 8GB DDR4 3200MTs RAM- 128GB M.2 2280 Flash (Thin Client Series)- 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (DP Alt + PD), 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD Card Reader- Up to 10 Hours Battery Life*- HD Audio & Visual, Built in Mic & Camera- TAA Compliant- Supports Kensington Lock- FREE Centralized Management via 10ZiG Manager™- Intel Dual Band Wireless Optional*Dependent upon use case and operating environment.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices, repurposing software, and management software for Virtual Desktop Environments – DaaS, SaaS, VDI, and WebApps. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a full range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Our FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, as well as RepurpOS™ - our FREE repurposing software, gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu

