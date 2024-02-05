St. Albans Barracks // Bakersfield Jolley Burglary // Request for Information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Trooper Andrew Underwood                       

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  02/03/2024 @ approx. 02:17 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, 446 Main St. N, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION:  Burglary

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown / Under Investigation                                        

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Bakersfield during the early morning hours of February 3, 2024. The store was forcefully entered, and various tobacco products were stolen. Attached are still images provided by the store of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks.

 

