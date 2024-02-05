St. Albans Barracks // Bakersfield Jolley Burglary // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2024 @ approx. 02:17 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, 446 Main St. N, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Bakersfield during the early morning hours of February 3, 2024. The store was forcefully entered, and various tobacco products were stolen. Attached are still images provided by the store of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks.