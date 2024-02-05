St. Albans Barracks // Bakersfield Jolley Burglary // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000646
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/03/2024 @ approx. 02:17 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, 446 Main St. N, Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Bakersfield during the early morning hours of February 3, 2024. The store was forcefully entered, and various tobacco products were stolen. Attached are still images provided by the store of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks.