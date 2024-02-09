Submit Release
Vicke Blanka Embarked on North American Tour Starting in January 2024

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicke Blanka (pronounced Vik-kay Blah-kah) of avex Entertainment kicked off his North American tour starting on January 31st and will continue through February 20th. This is the international artist’s first North American tour.

Vicke Blanka is a versatile singer, songwriter, and composer. His songs are best characterized by his individuality, good melodies, and his beautiful falsetto voice. He started composing music when he was only in elementary school. With the aim to pursue music as a career, he decided to attend university in Tokyo. He made his debut as an artist in 2016, and since then, his performances have impressed many audiences globally.

He is very well known for his anime OSTs, specifically “Black Catcher” (2020) and “Black Rover” (2018), which were opening theme tracks for the anime series "Black Clover," which continues to be a global hit, making him have more than 1.5M monthly listeners of Vicke Blanka on Spotify.

Check out the Vicke Blanka Tour Trailer: https://youtu.be/CVOvxEzpovM

Get your ticket for Vicke Blanka’s Tour: https://vb.bio.to/NorthAmericanTour2024

Remaining Tour Dates & Ticket Sites:

Feb 9, Houston, TX at Scout Bar: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/vicke-blanka/578910?afflky=ScoutBarHouston

Feb 13, Chicago, IL at Park West: https://www.axs.com/events/519692/vicke-blanka-tickets

Feb 15, Toronto, ON at Adelaide Hall: https://admitone.com/events/vicke-blanka-toronto-9276704

Feb 18, Montreal, QC at At Foufounes Electriques: https://admitone.com/events/vicke-blanke-montreal-9274708

Feb 20 New York, NY at Palladium Time Square:
https://www.ticketmaster.com/vicke-blanka-new-york-city-new-york-02-20-2024/event/00005F84C4FD3A91

Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
email us here

