Elgin Dentist Explains What Causes Dental Implant Failure and How to Avoid It
Elgin dentist Dean Lodding, DDS outlines factors that contribute to a higher risk of implant failure, including infection, bone loss, and smoking.ELGIN, IL, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants have become one of the most popular and effective solutions for individuals seeking to restore their smiles and improve oral health. However, like any medical procedure, there is a possibility of complications, and one such concern is dental implant failure. Dr. Dean Lodding, an experienced dentist in Elgin, emphasizes the importance of understanding dental implant failure and taking proactive steps to prevent it.
Dental implant failure can occur for various reasons, including infection, poor oral hygiene, inadequate bone support, or implant rejection. Dr. Lodding underscores the significance of patient education in recognizing the signs of potential issues and emphasizes that early detection is key to addressing them effectively.
To avoid dental implant failure, Dr. Lodding recommends the following:
1. Comprehensive Evaluation: Before undergoing implant placement, patients should undergo a thorough examination to ensure they are suitable candidates. This includes assessing bone density, oral health, and overall medical history. As needed, bone grafting or periodontal treatment may be performed prior to implant surgery to maximize the chances of success.
2. Quality Materials: Dr. Lodding emphasizes the use of high-quality materials for dental implants and implant-supported dentures. Choosing reputable implant systems, such as All-on-4® dental implants, and using high-quality materials is crucial for long-term success.
3. Skilled Professionalism: Opting for an experienced and skilled implant dentist is essential, as they are equipped with the necessary skills and experience to deliver an optimal result. Dr. Lodding stresses the significance of selecting a qualified professional to perform the implant procedure.
4. Commitment to Oral Hygiene: Patients play a crucial role in preventing implant failure by maintaining excellent oral hygiene. Regular dental check-ups, proper brushing, flossing, and following post-operative care instructions are vital. Dr. Lodding also notes that it is also important to avoid smoking, which can delay healing and heighten infection risks.
Dr. Lodding is committed to ensuring the success of dental implant procedures and believes that proactive measures can significantly reduce the risk of complications. By raising awareness about the factors contributing to implant failure, Dr. Lodding aims to empower patients to make informed decisions about their oral health.
About Dean Lodding, DDS
With over three decades of dedicated dental experience, Dr. Dean Lodding is committed to providing an exceptional patient experience. As the head of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, he offers comprehensive services encompassing preventive, family, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry. Beyond traditional dental care, Smile For Life Dental also houses an on-site medical spa, offering a range of services from BOTOX® Cosmetic injections to rejuvenating Hydrafacials®. Dr. Lodding is a former president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, a founding member of the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health, and a certified member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. Dr. Lodding is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Smile for Life Dental, please visit drdeanlodding.com or facebook.com/SMILEFORLIFEDENTAL
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drdeanlodding.com/dental-implants/elgin-dentist-explains-what-causes-dental-implant-failure-and-how-to-avoid-it/
Smile For Life Dental
2001 Larkin Ave. Suite 120
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 697-1111
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here