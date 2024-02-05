Work to begin on US 30 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation,Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will begin work on US Highway 30 in Cheyenne Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will begin work at mile marker 365.74 with work ending at 368.36, Pershing Boulevard to Christensen Road, approximately 2.6 miles.

On Monday, the first phase of work will start at the box culvert/Greenway underpass east of Polk Ave. Traffic will be shifted to the north side of US 30 from the Pershing intersection to just before the Whitney intersection in a head to head configuration. Once crews complete work on the south side, traffic will be shifted to allow work to resume on the north.

Greenway users should expect full closure of the existing Greenway underpass until completion of the new underpass, expected this summer. Crossing of US 30 by Greenway users is highly discouraged for safety reasons.

Other work will include milling and paving, shoulder work, signal installation at Whitney, and a median island installed from Pershing to Whitney.

During the project, traffic will be shifted and left turns will be restricted in various locations. There will be a 12-foot width restriction.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The majority of the project is expected to be completed by end of 2024, with crews returning in 2025 to complete the chip seal. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

-30-

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142