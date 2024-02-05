Webinar: Asking the Right Questions

The “Asking the Right Questions” webinar will review methods and resources focused on the art of framing questions for the best possible student growth. The webinar will offer practical classroom methods and approaches for all grades–from pre-K to high school–that are supported by current research and instructor experiences. It will also include a host of useful resources readily available for teacher use, and end with a Q&A session where participants can explore concepts further, offer their own experiences, and exchange ideas.

When: Thursday, February 29, 04:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Thursday, February 29, 04:00 PM – 05:00 PM How: Register here

Register here Additional Info: Continuing Education credits will be offered.

We hope you will join us for this informative and engaging webinar. For more information reach out to Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellowship Team – James St. Pierre James.St.Pierre.@maine.gov and Dorie Tripp Dorie.Tripp@maine.gov.