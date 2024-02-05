Monthly School Facilities Office Hours Now Available

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School Facilities is pleased to offer Office Hours for those superintendents who are interested in submitting Major Capital School Construction applications. Sessions are intended to provide a time for questions and answers regarding the recently released application.
Office Hours will be held on the first weekday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
