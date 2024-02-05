Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Mary’s County

February 5, 2024

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in St. Mary’s County.

The deceased is identified as Thomas Christiani, 63, of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Christiani was the driver and sole occupant of a Honda motorcycle involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Asher Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle, operated by Christiani, was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road, when for unknown reasons, struck a delivery van, attempting to turn into a residential driveway. Investigators do not believe that impaired driving is a factor in this crash.

Mechanicsville Road was closed for more than 4 hours following the crash. Personnel from Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 – Washington, based at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, responded to the scene to assist.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

