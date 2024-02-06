Lansdale Welcomes the Inauguration of The 365 Foundation, Championing Social Justice and Equality for Women

Natalie Venezia Anna-Portrait of Ukrainian Refugee 365 Team

The 365 Foundation is proud to announce the grand opening of its formal headquarters in Lansdale on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The 365 Foundation solidifies our borough as a hub for progress and inclusivity. We are honored to support their efforts in championing social justice and equality for women.” — Mayor Herbert

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation, a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to promoting social justice and equality for women, is proud to announce the grand opening of its formal headquarters in Lansdale on Friday, February 9, 2024. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the foundation's unwavering commitment to empower women and create positive change within the community.

Led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia, The 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights. Through strategic partnerships with local organizations and leveraging the power of art and community service, this non-profit organization strives to raise awareness about social justice issues that affect women every day.

The grand opening event promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Highlighting resilience in action, visitors will be treated to a remarkable art exhibit showcasing the stories of local female Ukrainian refugees who have overcome tremendous obstacles. This exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and determination displayed by these incredible individuals.

A vibrant mural adorning the office walls created by renowned local artist Isabella Ryan adds another layer of artistic brilliance. Symbolizing unity and inclusivity, this stunning creation sets the tone for what can be accomplished when diverse voices come together under one roof.

One cannot miss noticing an exceptional addition within the 365 Foundation’s headquarters – a state-of-the-art podcast studio designed specifically for their groundbreaking program "In the Pink Podcast." By providing a platform where influential female leaders can engage in meaningful conversations surrounding crucial topics affecting women today, the 365 Foundation continues its mission inside and outside its new home.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Garry Herbert, Mayor of Lansdale, expressed his enthusiasm about welcoming the 365 Foundation into their community:

"Empowering voices that challenge societal norms is paramount," said Mayor Herbert. "By establishing their headquarters here in Lansdale, The 365 Foundation solidifies our borough as a hub for progress and inclusivity. We are honored to support their efforts in championing social justice and equality for women."

With programs such as the Women's Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series, Crossing Fences (Women in Prison Poetry Program), and The Time is Now-Women’s Summit, the 365 Foundation continues blazing a trail towards a more just society.

For those interested in attending the grand opening event or learning more about The 365 Foundation's initiatives, please visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation

About The 365 Foundation.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the grand opening event or the services of the 365 Foundation, please visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.