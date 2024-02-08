New York City Celebrity Stylist Takes Her Love of Fashion to Children with Upcoming Book

Samantha Brown encourages young readers to follow their dreams through dress-up

Dressing Up" is an adorable story to introduce children to the idea that playing with style is a fabulous adventure and way to build strong self-esteem.” — Stacy London

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A core memory for many during childhood is the game of dress-up. Through the magic of clothes, kids can go anywhere they want and be anyone they want to be, stretching the limits of their imagination and allowing them to see the many possibilities that await them in their lives. Celebrity stylist and debut author Samantha Brown captures this magic with her upcoming children’s book, "Dressing Up."

Brown is a world-renowned professional stylist whose work has been credited in Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour and many more. Having worked on industry projects around the world, Brown is well-versed in what truly makes a great wardrobe: confidence. While it’s easy for her clients to get caught up in the colors, fabrics, and textures, Brown is there to remind them: “It’s actually never about the clothes; it's about how you feel in what you're wearing,” Brown says. “When you feel confident, you accomplish more and you can truly achieve anything.”

Brown hopes to instill the same confidence in young readers with "Dressing Up," which was inspired by Brown’s own daughter. In her infancy, Brown would dress her up and take her on adventures in New York City. As typical of an infant’s sleep schedule, she would nod off during these daily travels and often wake up to find herself somewhere completely new. “I loved the idea of clothes being the magic transport that took her all around NYC,” Brown says of what gave her the initial concept for Dressing Up.

With each change of clothes and change of scenery in "Dressing Up," young readers can learn that anything is possible. Complete with stunning illustrations of its New York fashion world setting, this book is reminiscent of fashion designer sketches and could easily be mistaken for a beautiful coffee table book. No matter if readers are children or adults, "Dressing Up" is perfect for budding fashionistas and dreamers alike.

While Brown has spent her career focusing on building personal confidence in adult fashion—having captured well-earned features on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and The New York Times—she’s now turning her attention to encouraging younger generations to be confident and imaginative in their clothing and style. “Dressing Up” has received rave reviews from early readers both in and out of the fashion industry. Fashion icon Stacy London (best known for co-hosting TLC’s What Not to Wear) called the book “an adorable story to introduce children to the idea that playing with style is a fabulous adventure and way to build strong self-esteem.”

Edith Wairimu of Readers’ Favorite called Brown’s debut “A wonderful children’s tale that young readers will love.” She went on to say, “Its gorgeous illustrations and captivating adventures will transport them to new, unforgettable places.” Samantha Brown’s foray into children’s literature is sure to create a sense of magic about the game of dress-up, even for the adults who might help with zippers and buttons.