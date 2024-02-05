FHP announces charges in the deaths of Trooper Fink and the Semi-Truck Driver Killed on Friday

February 5, 2024

~Michael Anthony Addison is charged with multiple counts of Felony Homicide, Fleeing and Eluding and Driving Without a License~

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.- Yesterday, following a traffic homicide investigation led by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of Lauderdale by The Sea, was arrested for his involvement in the deaths of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink and the driver of the semi-truck who also perished when Addison fled several attempts by multiple agencies to conduct a lawful traffic stop.

“We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused. The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered,” said Executive Director Kerner. “Trooper Fink gave his life to hold the Defendant accountable and keeping our community safe from harm, and we will work to ensure Trooper Fink’s intent is accomplished.” “Yesterday was a day of tragedy. It is impossible to summarize the feeling of loss felt due to the reckless decisions of one individual with a complete disregard for the safety of others,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “This criminal chose his actions that took two people from their families and loved ones. He cost Florida one of its finest selfless heroes in Trooper Fink. With his arrest, this repeat criminal will not escape the consequences of his actions and will be held accountable.” “All law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents. This tragedy could have been prevented if Michael Addison followed the rule of law and complied with law enforcement. Thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement, he will be held accountable for his actions,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Michael Anthony Addison was booked into St. Lucie County Jail, without bond on the following charges:

Florida Highway Patrol:

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office:

Flee to Elude Police with lights/sirens activated, 316.1935.2 F.S.

Out of County Warrant from Broward County Sheriff’s Office-Aggravated Battery

The investigation remains active and ongoing, additional information is unavailable at this time.

