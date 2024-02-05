BigRentz Surpasses 14,000 Supplier Locations, Affirming Role as Premier Construction Equipment Rental Provider
Company Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Customer Experience by Developing & Investing in New Technology, Capabilities & Features
We're doubling down on developing and improving technology needed to not only simplify the equipment rental process but also help clients solve other complicated industry challenges.”IRVINE, CA, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigRentz proudly announces the significant achievement of surpassing 14,000 construction rental equipment supplier locations nationwide, further cementing the company’s position as a trusted industry leader and partner to equipment rental houses of all sizes. These new and existing locations make up one of the sector’s largest networks of suppliers and ensure that builders, technicians, developers, contractors and others have access to the equipment they need, regardless of project size, location or complexity.
— Scott Cannon, BigRentz CEO
In addition to affirming its dedication to providing every industry professional with the equipment they need to complete projects on time and on budget, BigRentz is also doubling down on its commitment to invest in and develop new technology to consolidate rental management in one, easy-to-use platform. The company’s strategic outlook introduces new capabilities and features both to improve the supplier experience and to meet the evolving needs of the broader industry.
"We are grateful to our valued supplier partners who’ve helped us achieve this milestone and made BigRentz the go-to platform for construction equipment rentals,” said BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon. “We have big goals at BigRentz and we don’t plan to stop at 14,000 supplier locations. In addition to our mission to support our suppliers and growing our network, we’re doubling down on developing and improving technology needed to not only simplify the equipment rental process but also help clients solve other complicated challenges, be those related to staffing, finances or any others they may face.”
Founded in 2012, BigRentz boasts a network of more than 6,000 equipment partners throughout the USA, giving renters access to 14,000 equipment yards through its platform. The company’s digital solution has helped redefine the rental sector, simplifying equipment procurement and project management, providing customers access to real-time data and reporting, and making costs and budgets easy to track across multiple projects.
BigRentz offers an expansive range of equipment categories including aerial platforms like scissor lifts, material handling such as forklifts, heavy and earthmoving equipment, and cranes as well as job site services like dumpsters, generators and light towers. This comprehensive offering distinguishes BigRentz from competitors, allowing customers to secure all necessary equipment from a single source.
The milestone of surpassing 14,000 supplier locations is a prelude to the era of BigRentz as the go-to construction technology solution and rental provider. As the industry undergoes digital transformation, BigRentz reinforces its role in reshaping how construction businesses approach technology and resources.
About BigRentz
Founded in 2012, BigRentz is a comprehensive and leading construction industry technology solution and equipment rental provider with more than 6,000 partners and 14,000 locations nationwide. The company’s trailblazing digital platform serves as connective tissue in a fragmented industry, not only redefining equipment procurement but also offering critical project management solutions including staffing and financial services to meet the evolving demands of the construction landscape. For more insights and information, please visit https://bigrentz.com.
