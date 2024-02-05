UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS CONFERENCE: A NEW ADDITION TO TECHEX EVENT SERIES

Unified Communications Conference North America 2024

The Unified Communications Conference, part of the TechEx event series, is set for June 5-6, 2024, in Santa Clara, California, at the heart of Silicon Valley.

SANTA CLARA, USA, February 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming co-located TechEx event series, featuring the Unified Communications Conference, is scheduled to take place on June 5-6, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. Hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, the event provides a conducive environment for meaningful engagement and collaboration. For those looking to stay informed about industry advancements or actively contribute to its evolution, the TechEx event in Santa Clara offers a platform to connect with the latest in unified communications.The Unified Communications Conference North America will delve into essential topics such as:Future Work, User Experience (UX) Business Applications Integration, Communication Platforms, Workplace Collaboration and Security & Compliance. This event aims to explore the latest advancements and opportunities within the realm of Unified Communication.“Following the success of the co-located TechEx event series, we are delighted to unveil the Unified Communications Conference as a regular part of the TechEx Event series. This addition reinforces our commitment to providing a holistic platform for discourse and insights across key technology domains,” stated Sophie Searight, Head of the Conference team at TechEx. “The incorporation of this co-located event into our series reflects the ever-expanding significance of Unified Communications in today’s technology landscape.”Key Highlights of the Unified Communications Conference:Attendees will enjoy access to the Unified Communications Conference, the expo floor, and free tracks from collocated events, providing a well-rounded experience for technology enthusiasts. The expo is tailored specifically for B2B engagement, targeting directors and senior managers as its primary audience. This exclusive event provides attendees with the opportunity to delve into cutting-edge technologies, forge connections with key industry figures, and remain at the forefront of innovation.What’s more, as a collocated event, the Unified Communications Conference will converge with the TechEx event series, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Unified Communications alongside other cutting-edge technology domains including Cyber Security & Cloud, AI & Big Data, IoT, Intelligent Automation, Digital Transformations and Edge Computing.Who Attends:The Unified Communications Conference aims to attract a distinguished audience of senior-level professionals, including Unified Communications Engineers, UC Solution Architects, Collaboration Technology Managers, VoIP Specialists, Network and Systems Integrators, Cloud Communications Developers, and more. This event is a must-attend for those leading the charge in Unified Communications.For more information, visit https://unifiedcommunicationsconference.com/northamerica/ About TechEx Events:The TechEx Event series serves as a prominent platform for technology enthusiasts and industry leaders, uniting diverse industries for comprehensive discussions and insights across key technology domains. Held annually in Santa Clara, Amsterdam, and London, this international exhibition and conference series attracts a global audience of professionals and experts in cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit https://techexevent.com/ Note to Editors: For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact: uc@techexevent.com

