Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,260 in the last 365 days.

VN's consumer gold demand impacted by global economic trends in 2023

VIETNAM, February 5 - HÀ NỘI — The World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report reveals that annual gold demand (excluding over-the-counter) fell to 4,448 tonnes in 2023, down just 5 per cent from a notably strong 2022.

Việt Nam saw a slight drop in overall consumer demand, down 6 per cent year-on-year, from 59.1 tonnes in 2022 to 55.5 tonnes in 2023. Bar and coin sales also saw a modest year-on-year decline in 2023, settling at 40 tonnes, reflecting a marginal decrease of tw tonnes.

However, Việt Nam experienced a substantial downturn in jewellery demand, dropping by 16 per cent to 15 tonnes. This decline was marked by four consecutive quarterly year-on-year decreases, attributed to slowing economic growth and relatively high inflation in the region.

Shaokai Fan, head of Asia-Pacific (ex-China) & global head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, said: "In Q4, Việt Nam experienced an investment surge propelled by a price correction; however, increased demand and limited gold investment options led to a substantial premium on official SJC tael bars, reaching approximately US$600-700 per ounce.

"The steady decline in the value of the local currency throughout 2023 further fueled demand, especially amid a fragile economic environment."

Turning to bar and coin investment, global demand was subdued and down 3 per cent as strength in some markets worked to offset weakness elsewhere. In other ASEAN markets, including Việt Nam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, bar and coin demand also experienced a decline of 2 per cent, 4 per cent, 5 per cent, and 8 per cent, respectively, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the global jewellery market proved to be remarkably resilient amidst record-high prices as demand inched up by three tonnes year-on-year. China played an important role, recording a 17 per cent increase in demand for gold, as it recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, offsetting a 9 per cent decrease in India. — VNS

You just read:

VN's consumer gold demand impacted by global economic trends in 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more