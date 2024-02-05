Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 06, 2024
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 06, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Athens City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Fairfield City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Batavia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Rocky River City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Unity Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin Township
Special Audit
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Bexley City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Citizens of the World Charter Schools - Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Madison Village Manor, Inc. dba The Gables
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Muskingum
|Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Ida Rupp Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Sidney City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Village of East Canton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Metropolitan Regional Service Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Warren
|Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Waynesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|City of Marietta
2/6/2024 TO 2/6/2024
|Performance Audit
|Wayne
|Village of West Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Southeast Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
