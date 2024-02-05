Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 06, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Athens City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Belmont College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Fairfield City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Batavia Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Rocky River City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Cleveland Municipal School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Unity Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Township

Special Audit

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022 Special Audit FFR

Bexley City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Citizens of the World Charter Schools - Cincinnati

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Henry Patrick Henry Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lake Madison Village Manor, Inc. dba The Gables

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ottawa Ida Rupp Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Shelby Sidney City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Village of East Canton

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Stark State College Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Metropolitan Regional Service Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mogadore Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Village of Waynesville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington City of Marietta

2/6/2024 TO 2/6/2024 Performance Audit Wayne Village of West Salem

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Southeast Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit