Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 06, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Athens City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Fairfield City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Batavia Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Rocky River City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Unity Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Township
Special Audit
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Bexley City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Citizens of the World Charter Schools - Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lake Madison Village Manor, Inc. dba The Gables
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Ida Rupp Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Sidney City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Village of East Canton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Metropolitan Regional Service Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Waynesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington City of Marietta
2/6/2024 TO 2/6/2024		 Performance Audit
Wayne Village of West Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Southeast Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

