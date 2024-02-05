Submit Release
Thank You and Farewell to a Sustainable Tourism Champion – Petero Manufolau

The Division of Sustainable Tourism acknowledges with appreciation the extensive contribution of Mr. Petero Manufolau, the outgoing Chairman of the SPTO Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority of Kiribati. Your remarkable leadership in the realm of Sustainable Tourism has been truly inspiring. Under your guidance, not only has Kiribati embraced a more sustainable approach to tourism, but your influence and support has extended across the entire Pacific region especially the Small Island States and Territories.

Your commitment has ignited a positive transformation, motivating numerous Pacific Island Countries (PICs) to prioritize meaningful sustainable tourism actions. This enduring impact is a legacy that will resonate for generations to come especially in the work of our National Tourism Organisations and stakeholders.

As you embark on new endeavors, may your path be adorned with continued success and blessings.

Ko rabwa,  Vinaka Vakalevu and Fa’afetai Tele!

