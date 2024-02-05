Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound Interstate 229 near the Cliff Avenue exit. Lane closures will be placed as road conditions allow. The lane closures are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of survey workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone. The lane closures are necessary for utility relocations in advance of a 2024 construction project to install a temporary bridge over Cliff Avenue and widen I-229 northbound. The 2024 construction project is in preparation for the 2025 Cliff Avenue interchange reconstruction project.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-