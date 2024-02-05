Senator Cramer Welcomes Home the 1st Battalion 112th Aviation Regiment

***Click here for photos.***

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committees, welcomed home members of the 1st Battalion 112th Aviation Regiment (1-112) “Rough Riders” at a ceremony at Bismarck’s Army Aviation Support Facility. The unit returned home from deployment to secure the southwest border, stop illegal immigration, and interdict drug and human trafficking.

"Thank you soldiers, spouses, families, and employers for your selfless sacrifices on our behalf. I believe the children make the greatest sacrifice when a parent is far from home for so long,” said Cramer. “Congratulations on a successful mission. Deterrence at the border, like deterrence around the world, is about having the capability to project strength, but it also is about the will to project strength through appropriate policy enforcement. You demonstrate your capabilities, and it is up to the political leadership of this nation to project the will, and right now, our nation’s leader projects weakness. We will continue to work on that will in Washington. Welcome home and God Bless you all.”

The "Rough Riders” are known for having the finest safety record in army aviation the last 60 years, having zero major accidents and a 99% aircraft maintenance availability rate. The unit flies and maintains the UH-72A Lakota, which supports utility helicopter missions in non-combat, non-hostile environments.

Even though the 1-112th has participated in southwest border operations previously, this was the first time the 1st Battalion deployed as a fully staffed unit, spanning 11 states and territories. This includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and the Virgin Islands.

The North Dakota National Guard is comprised of about 4,100 Soldiers and Airmen, along with nearly 1,325 full-time federal and state employees.