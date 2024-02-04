Nanikaai village launches innovative Community-Based Tourism to Complement Fisheries Management Initiative

Situated in South Tarawa, Kiribati, Nanikaai village is home to the Friends in Nanikaai (FIN), a mother community formed by several small communities. FIN predominantly is the first village in South Tarawa to champion the community-based fisheries management initiative as a way of improving their livelihood through the management of their marine resources.

From January 29th to 31st January, 2024, FIN launched its Community-Based Fisheries Management Plan (CBFMP). This plan serves as a guide for the effective management of the Nanikaai Marine Protected Area (MPA).

The event included a programme which featured a clean-up campaign and community awareness focusing on plastic repurposing training. This training program was organized by the Tourism Authority of Kiribati in collaboration with the Environment and Conservation Division as an initiative for this community to look at the plastic bottles differently. The event culminated with the MPA Tour in a bid to raise awareness and inspire interest in learning about the MPA. The activities seek to balance conservation efforts with economic opportunities, promoting sustainable development rooted in social-cultural values, environmental conservation and economic prosperity.

This initiative was made possible through collaborative efforts, involving key stakeholders and partners such as the Coastal Fisheries Division, the Environment and Conservation Division and the Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK). Valued partners like the Pacific Community (SPC) and the Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security (ANCORS) provided support, alongside financial backing from the Australian Centre for the International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), New Zealand Aid and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Recognising the importance of the Nanikaai Community MPA Tour, TAK acknowledges the benefits of the initiative in cultural showcase and boosting local handicraft sales, enriching the visitor experience in South Tarawa. These initiatives align closely with the objectives of the Kiribati Sustainable Tourism Policy.

In support of these efforts, TAK is committed to supporting ongoing training and relevant capacity development programmes in the areas of product development, pricing, marketing and fundamental tourism business training.

Photo Credit: Nei Tengarengare – Community Based Fisheries Management (Facebook page)

Source: Tourism Authority of Kiribati