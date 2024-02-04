St. Albans Field Station / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000667 & 24A2000670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 2/3/2024 at approximately 2100 to 2/4/2024 at approximately 0500

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monument Road / Tanglewood Drive in Highgate

VIOLATION: Theft





ACCUSED: Unknown









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between 2/3/2024 at 2100 hours and the morning of 2/4/2024. The thefts occurred on Monument Road and Tanglewood Dr. in Highgate. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.



