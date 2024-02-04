Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,092 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Field Station / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000667 & 24A2000670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Trooper Seth Boudreau                    

STATION:    St. Albans Field Station              

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 2/3/2024 at approximately 2100  to 2/4/2024  at approximately 0500

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monument Road / Tanglewood Drive in Highgate

VIOLATION: Theft


ACCUSED:    Unknown                                            



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between 2/3/2024 at 2100 hours and the morning of 2/4/2024.  The thefts occurred on Monument Road and Tanglewood Dr. in Highgate. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

You just read:

St. Albans Field Station / Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more