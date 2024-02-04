St. Albans Field Station / Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000667 & 24A2000670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 2/3/2024 at approximately 2100 to 2/4/2024 at approximately 0500
INCIDENT LOCATION: Monument Road / Tanglewood Drive in Highgate
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are looking for information regarding multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between 2/3/2024 at 2100 hours and the morning of 2/4/2024. The thefts occurred on Monument Road and Tanglewood Dr. in Highgate. Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478