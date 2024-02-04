Second Victim Dies After Man’s Overnight Crime Spree

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced that the second shooting victim has died from his injuries.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of K Street, Northwest, the suspect approached an occupied vehicle while it was parked along the block. The suspect got inside the vehicle and shot the adult male driver, then exited the vehicle. The suspect fled on foot from the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, 56-year-old Michael Gill of Northwest, DC, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. CCN: 24014701

Then, at approximately 7:05 p.m. the suspect attempted to carjack an individual driving a vehicle at the intersection of 5th and K Street, Northeast, but was unsuccessful. The victim fled the scene then notified police. CCN: 24014713

A short time later, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the suspect approached a man and a woman by their car in the 300 block of N Street, Northeast, and demanded the keys. The suspect then shot the man and fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr., of no fixed address. The vehicle was later located in Prince George’s County. CCN: 24014727

The suspect committed two additional carjackings in Prince George’s County. At approximately 3:00 a.m., while driving a carjacked vehicle on I-295 northbound, the suspect began shooting at a Sixth District cruiser, while it was driving, just before Exit 1. A round struck the cruiser, but the officer was not injured. CCN: 24014860

At that time, the suspect drove to the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in Prince George’s County where he had an interaction with members of the New Carrollton Police Department that led to an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was pronounced dead.