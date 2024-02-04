Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,118 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Stabbing

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a stabbing offense that occurred in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

 

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The suspect was apprehended.

 

The responding officers arrested 33-year-old Leon Theodore Taylor of Northeast, DC, and charged him with Assault with Intent to Kill.

 

CCN 24017154

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more