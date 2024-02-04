Arrest Made in a Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a stabbing offense that occurred in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The suspect was apprehended.

The responding officers arrested 33-year-old Leon Theodore Taylor of Northeast, DC, and charged him with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN 24017154