Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,300 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Crash: Duty to stop

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack                   

STATION: VSP Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/24 at 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 75 Seaver Road, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Crash: Duty to stop

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Burns                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a vehicle that left the scene of a crash after hitting a mailbox and fence, damaging both. During the investigation Troopers discovered the vehicle was owned by Douglas Burns and that he was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Burns was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Crash: Duty to stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more