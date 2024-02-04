Berlin Barracks / Crash: Duty to stop

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3000710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/01/24 at 1640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 75 Seaver Road, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Crash: Duty to stop

ACCUSED: Douglas Burns

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a vehicle that left the scene of a crash after hitting a mailbox and fence, damaging both. During the investigation Troopers discovered the vehicle was owned by Douglas Burns and that he was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Burns was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191