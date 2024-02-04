Berlin Barracks / Crash: Duty to stop
CASE#: 24A3000710
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/01/24 at 1640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 75 Seaver Road, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Crash: Duty to stop
ACCUSED: Douglas Burns
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a vehicle that left the scene of a crash after hitting a mailbox and fence, damaging both. During the investigation Troopers discovered the vehicle was owned by Douglas Burns and that he was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Burns was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
