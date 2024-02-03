DUI-Drug / Disorderly Conduct / Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000649

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 3rd, 2024 at approximately 1013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: DUI drugs, disorderly conduct, cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Nathan Gaudette

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3rd, 2024 at approximately 1013 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possibly intoxicated male driving away from the Berkshire Elementary School with a child in the vehicle.

Vermont State Police located the suspect, Nathan Gaudette of St. Albans, at the Sheldon Elementary School. Gaudette acted in a tumultuous and profane manner at the school. He also displayed indicators of impairment. Troopers confirmed that Gaudette had driven with a child in the vehicle.

Gaudette was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in St. Albans. He was processed and cited for the charges of DUI Drug, Disorderly Conduct, and Cruelty to a Child. He was later released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: March 26th, 2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993