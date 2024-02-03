DUI-Drug / Disorderly Conduct / Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 24A2000649
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 3rd, 2024 at approximately 1013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: DUI drugs, disorderly conduct, cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Nathan Gaudette
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3rd, 2024 at approximately 1013 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possibly intoxicated male driving away from the Berkshire Elementary School with a child in the vehicle.
Vermont State Police located the suspect, Nathan Gaudette of St. Albans, at the Sheldon Elementary School. Gaudette acted in a tumultuous and profane manner at the school. He also displayed indicators of impairment. Troopers confirmed that Gaudette had driven with a child in the vehicle.
Gaudette was arrested and transported to the State Police barracks in St. Albans. He was processed and cited for the charges of DUI Drug, Disorderly Conduct, and Cruelty to a Child. He was later released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: March 26th, 2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
