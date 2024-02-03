Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,480 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 South Bound mm 54.6 in Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks



Roadway is now open.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, February 3, 2024 4:16 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 South Bound mm 54.6 in Berlin

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 southbound mile marker 54.6 in Berlin will be down to one lane and experiencing delays due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

 

You just read:

Re: I 89 South Bound mm 54.6 in Berlin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more