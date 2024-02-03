Rutland Barracks / DUI, DLS, Neg Op

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000692

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2024, at approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near mile marker 10, Castleton, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI drugs, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Riley Bedard

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2024, at approximately 1042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling above the posted 65-MPH limit and measured its speed at 101-MPH.

The operator was identified as Riley Bedard who displayed signs of impairment. Bedard was screened and subsequently placed into custody for DUI drugs. It was also learned Bedard was operating with a criminally suspended license.

Bedard was later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division April 8, 2024, at 10:00AM.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

23 VSA 301 – Persons required to register $162, 0 points

23VSA 800(a) – Operating without Liability Insurance $162, 2 points

23 VSA 1004 – Interstate Speed zone $544, 2 points

23 VSA 511 – Plates not assigned $162, 0 points

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes - attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/8/2024, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.