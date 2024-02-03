Rutland Barracks / DUI, DLS, Neg Op
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4000692
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2024, at approximately 1042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near mile marker 10, Castleton, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI drugs, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Riley Bedard
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 3, 2024, at approximately 1042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling above the posted 65-MPH limit and measured its speed at 101-MPH.
The operator was identified as Riley Bedard who displayed signs of impairment. Bedard was screened and subsequently placed into custody for DUI drugs. It was also learned Bedard was operating with a criminally suspended license.
Bedard was later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division April 8, 2024, at 10:00AM.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
23 VSA 301 – Persons required to register $162, 0 points
23VSA 800(a) – Operating without Liability Insurance $162, 2 points
23 VSA 1004 – Interstate Speed zone $544, 2 points
23 VSA 511 – Plates not assigned $162, 0 points
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes - attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/8/2024, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.