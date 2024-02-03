Submit Release
News Search

There were 285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,562 in the last 365 days.

“Food and Drink of Humboldt County Exhibt Opening at the Clarke Museum Today

Food and drink of Humboldt posterPress release from the Clarke Museum:

We hope to see you at the “Food and Drink of Humboldt County,” Opening This Weekend!!!

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Location: Clarke Historical Museum

FREE Admission thanks to the generosity of Coast Central Credit Union.

Join us during Arts Alive!  Humboldt as we celebrate the resilience and innovation that defines the North Coast’s rich history of gathering, hunting, ranching, farming, fishing, restaurants, and brewing.

Exhibit Highlights

  • Follow the timeline from pre-settler to the present, reflecting the evolution of food sources, agricultural practices, and culinary traditions.

Don’t miss the chance to savor the past and celebrate the resilient spirit of Humboldt.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

“Food and Drink of Humboldt County Exhibt Opening at the Clarke Museum Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more