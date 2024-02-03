“Food and Drink of Humboldt County Exhibt Opening at the Clarke Museum Today

Press release from the Clarke Museum:

We hope to see you at the “Food and Drink of Humboldt County,” Opening This Weekend!!!

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Location: Clarke Historical Museum

FREE Admission thanks to the generosity of Coast Central Credit Union.

Join us during Arts Alive! Humboldt as we celebrate the resilience and innovation that defines the North Coast’s rich history of gathering, hunting, ranching, farming, fishing, restaurants, and brewing.

Exhibit Highlights

Follow the timeline from pre-settler to the present, reflecting the evolution of food sources, agricultural practices, and culinary traditions.

Don’t miss the chance to savor the past and celebrate the resilient spirit of Humboldt.

We look forward to seeing you there!