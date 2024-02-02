Senate Resolution 227 Printer's Number 1351
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - WHEREAS, The structure of State and local funding for school
districts needs to be reviewed and revised as needed to address
equitable funding; and
WHEREAS, The elimination of components of educational
programs and the necessary furloughs of experienced professional
educators raise questions regarding which educational programs
and what professional educator-to-student ratios are needed to
provide the level of education needed for students to succeed in
the current global economy; and
WHEREAS, Several school districts are experiencing deficits
that have placed them in severe financial distress; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor to
develop a thoughtful, cohesive and comprehensive legislative
plan to improve basic education in the public schools of this
Commonwealth; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor, in
order to develop the comprehensive legislative plan for public
education, to establish an advisory commission with a sufficient
number of advisory commission members consisting of parents,
teachers, school administrators, business leaders, higher
education leaders and legislators representing a balanced cross
section of the citizens of this Commonwealth to study and
provide specific recommendations for the components of the plan,
including the following issues:
(1) what sources of State and local funding for basic
education are the best sources of revenue for reliability and
equity;
(2) what educational programs and professional educator-
to-student ratios are needed for student success in the
