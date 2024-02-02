Submit Release
Senate Resolution 227 Printer's Number 1351

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - WHEREAS, The structure of State and local funding for school

districts needs to be reviewed and revised as needed to address

equitable funding; and

WHEREAS, The elimination of components of educational

programs and the necessary furloughs of experienced professional

educators raise questions regarding which educational programs

and what professional educator-to-student ratios are needed to

provide the level of education needed for students to succeed in

the current global economy; and

WHEREAS, Several school districts are experiencing deficits

that have placed them in severe financial distress; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor to

develop a thoughtful, cohesive and comprehensive legislative

plan to improve basic education in the public schools of this

Commonwealth; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor, in

order to develop the comprehensive legislative plan for public

education, to establish an advisory commission with a sufficient

number of advisory commission members consisting of parents,

teachers, school administrators, business leaders, higher

education leaders and legislators representing a balanced cross

section of the citizens of this Commonwealth to study and

provide specific recommendations for the components of the plan,

including the following issues:

(1) what sources of State and local funding for basic

education are the best sources of revenue for reliability and

equity;

(2) what educational programs and professional educator-

to-student ratios are needed for student success in the

