Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1352
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - June 30, 2026 , less the annual debt service legally obligated to
be paid by the school district during the fiscal year ending
June 30, 2026 . The maintenance and support of school districts
may include, but need not be limited to:
(1) A State tax on each separate sale at retail of tangible
personal property or services in this Commonwealth.
(2) A State tax on the receipt of income by every resident
individual, estate or trust.
(3) A local tax on the receipt of income by every resident
individual, estate or trust.
(4) A local tax on earned income and net profits.
(c) Under no circumstances may the General Assembly provide,
by general, local or special law, for a tax on real property.
(d) Except for taxes imposed under subsection (b)(3) and
(4), all proceeds from other taxes imposed under subsection (b),
shall be deposited into a separate fund in the State Treasury,
to be known as the Stabilization of Education Fund, and shall be
used for the purpose of the maintenance and support of school
districts required under subsection (a). The money in the fund
may not be diverted by transfer or otherwise to any other
purpose.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution
of Pennsylvania.
(2) Upon the second passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
