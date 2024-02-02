Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1350
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1350
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
915
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, AUMENT, MASTRIANO, DUSH,
ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, COSTA AND
J. WARD, FEBRUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
lost, stolen, damaged or illegible registration plate.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1333(b.1) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1333. Lost, stolen, damaged or illegible registration plate.
* * *
(b.1) Illegible registration plate.--
(1) The department may reissue a registration plate upon
request by a registrant when it is determined by an
authorized representative of the department or law
enforcement that the registration plate is illegible from a
reasonable distance. The department may select the style of
the reissued registration plate and, except in the case of
personal registration plates issued under section 1341
(relating to special registration plates), the registration
