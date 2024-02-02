Submit Release
Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1350

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1350

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

915

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, AUMENT, MASTRIANO, DUSH,

ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, COSTA AND

J. WARD, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

lost, stolen, damaged or illegible registration plate.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1333(b.1) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1333. Lost, stolen, damaged or illegible registration plate.

* * *

(b.1) Illegible registration plate.--

(1) The department may reissue a registration plate upon

request by a registrant when it is determined by an

authorized representative of the department or law

enforcement that the registration plate is illegible from a

reasonable distance. The department may select the style of

the reissued registration plate and, except in the case of

personal registration plates issued under section 1341

(relating to special registration plates), the registration

