Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1355

SENATE BILL

No.

1058

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY YAW, PITTMAN, K. WARD, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC,

BARTOLOTTA, COLEMAN, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, AUMENT,

HUTCHINSON, BAKER, STEFANO, BROOKS, J. WARD, DUSH, MARTIN,

ROBINSON, BROWN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO, MASTRIANO,

REGAN, GEBHARD AND PENNYCUICK, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, FEBRUARY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Providing for the abrogation of regulations relating to the CO2

Budget Trading Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Abrogation of

CO2 Budget Trading Program Regulations Act.

Section 2. Abrogation of regulations.

The provisions of 25 Pa. Code Ch. 145 Subch. E (relating to

CO2 Budget Trading Program) are abrogated.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

